Fast-casual Indian restaurant Sankranti now open for delivery in Dunwoody

Dishes from the menu of Sankranti, set to open in Dunwoody. / Courtesy of Sankranti

Dishes from the menu of Sankranti, set to open in Dunwoody. / Courtesy of Sankranti

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Dine-in service, takeout to follow in next few weeks

Sankranti, a restaurant that has dubbed itself the Indian version of fast-casual restaurants Chipotle and Panda Express, is now open for delivery in Dunwoody.

The eatery comes from Sankranti “Nimms” Nimmagadda, who also owns a fine dining Indian restaurant and banquet hall with the same name in Johns Creek. Located at 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy in the State Farm Building the Dunwoody restaurant will soon offer dine-in service and takeout.

Sankranti, which translates to “positive change” in Sanskrit, will offer menu items from all regions of India, including kathi rolls, curry bowls, kabobs, pulao, samosas and salads. The “assembly line-style” format asks guests to order at the counter and choose from proteins such as tikka chicken, malai chicken and lamb, or vegetarian options like paneer tikka masala and mixed vegetable kurma.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

The 1,700-square-foot space will feature an open kitchen and counter, seating for 30 guests at high-top tables indoors and outdoor seating for an additional 30.

“Our goal is to take Indian cuisine into the mainstream,” Nimmagadda said in a prepared statement. “We want to make Sankranti a household name, and we strongly believe we have a concept and, most importantly, a menu that guests are going to love.”

237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Dunwoody. 470-622-7778, sankranti.com/

Scroll down to see the full menu for Sankranti:

Sankranti menu

Sankranti menu

Sankranti menu

Sankranti menu

Sankranti menu

Sankranti menu

