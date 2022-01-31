Fast-casual Indian restaurant Sankranti now open for delivery in Dunwoody

The eatery comes from Sankranti “Nimms” Nimmagadda, who also owns a fine dining Indian restaurant and banquet hall with the same name in Johns Creek. Located at 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy in the State Farm Building the Dunwoody restaurant will soon offer dine-in service and takeout.

Sankranti, which translates to “positive change” in Sanskrit, will offer menu items from all regions of India, including kathi rolls, curry bowls, kabobs, pulao, samosas and salads. The “assembly line-style” format asks guests to order at the counter and choose from proteins such as tikka chicken, malai chicken and lamb, or vegetarian options like paneer tikka masala and mixed vegetable kurma.