Clutch Restaurant to open in Brookhaven this weekend

A dish from the menu of Clutch Restaurant.

A dish from the menu of Clutch Restaurant.

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
39 minutes ago

After several years in the works, American and Caribbean eatery Clutch Restaurant will open this weekend in Brookhaven.

Located at 1860 Corporate Blvd NE, Clutch will debut July 9 with an opening night performance from R&B group Jagged Edge. The building was formerly home to neighborhood bar Montie’s Public House.

The restaurant, which was originally supposed to open in 2018 but was set back due to licensing issues and the pandemic, is owned by Lemont Bradley, who also owns car wash/eatery combos Auto Spa Bistro and Eco Car Spa.

Owner Lemont Bradley will open Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven on July 9.

Credit: Courtesy of Clutch Restaurant

Owner Lemont Bradley will open Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven on July 9.

Owner Lemont Bradley will open Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven on July 9.

Auto Spa Bistro, which opened in 2011 on 14th Street in Midtown, has attracted big names including Julio Jones and Shaquille O’Neal, and rappers Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Lil Baby and Polow da Don.

The menu will include options such as smothered porkchops, cowboy steaks, lamb chops and macaroni and cheese, alongside Caribbean items such as jerk chicken and rasta pasta.

Clutch plans to promote theme nights each weekday, such as Meatless Mondays, Taco Tuesdays and Comedy Nights on Wednesday.

Through July, Clutch will be open from 6 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.

1860 Corporate Blvd NE, Brookhaven. 404-228-3385, clutchrestaurant.com

Noah Sheidlower is an intern on the Living, Food and Dining team. He has written about food, culture, and business for CNN, NBC News, the New York Post, and the Columbia Daily Spectator, where he was Arts & Entertainment Editor. He also has one of the largest takeout menu collections in the world and loves all things classical music.

