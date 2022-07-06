Clutch Restaurant to open in Brookhaven this weekend

Located at 1860 Corporate Blvd NE, Clutch will debut July 9 with an opening night performance from R&B group Jagged Edge. The building was formerly home to neighborhood bar Montie’s Public House.

The restaurant, which was originally supposed to open in 2018 but was set back due to licensing issues and the pandemic, is owned by Lemont Bradley, who also owns car wash/eatery combos Auto Spa Bistro and Eco Car Spa.