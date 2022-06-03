New dining concepts open in West Cobb and more restaurant news from the week

Carrie Morey has decided to close her Virginia-Highland biscuit shop Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit after seven years, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Morey cited the rising cost of operating a restaurant since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Callie’s started in in 2005 in Charleston, South Carolina, and two Charleston locations will remain open.

Atlanta native Sam Davis has been named the executive chef of Garden & Gun Club at Battery Atlanta.

Davis, who attended the culinary arts program at the Art Institute of Atlanta, has worked in the kitchens of several local restaurants, including Revival, Atlas, Gunshow and Lazy Betty.

Davis said he incorporates his African culinary heritage and his family’s Virginia farming roots into his cooking style, including new dishes he’s developing for the Garden & Gun menu.

Those new options include a reimagined shrimp and grits made with a Creole coconut sauce, and a fried cauliflower appetizer served with chermoula sauce.

Garden & Gun Club, an offshoot of the Southern lifestyle magazine of the same name, opened in 2018.

Restaurateur Vanetta Roy, who owns a restaurant called Surf’s Up in Chicago, plans to open Eat My Biscuits at 2881 Main St. in East Point this November, What Now Atlanta reports. The brunch and breakfast menu will feature dishes including biscuits, beignets and fried crab.

Atlanta restaurant Thai 26 is set to open its fourth location this fall in Perimeter Mall, in a space previously home to Varasano’s and Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Niki Pattharakositkul opened the first Thai 26 in Lindbergh in 2016, with locations following in Midtown and Brookhaven and the Ph’east mini food hall at Battery Atlanta.

Smashing Eats, a to-go restaurant serving Caribbean Southern food, is set to open this summer at 2612 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW in Atlanta’s Center Hill neighborhood, What Now Atlanta reports.

California-based Slurpin’ Ramen Bar is slated to open a location at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports.

Sports bar-themed restaurant Bubba’s 33 is slated to open in August at the Exchange at Gwinnett development in Buford, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery comes from the same team that owns the Texas Roadhouse chain.

Colony Square taco stall Pretty Little Tacos will expand this summer with a freestanding restaurant at 45 Moreland Ave. in Reynoldstown, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Caribbean restaurant Wylie & Rum is also slated to open in the 45 Moreland development this year, joining Neighborhood Wraps and Smoothies.

