Barbecue spot Morty’s Meat & Supply joins the roster at the Village Dunwoody

The restaurant, from Dash Hospitality Group, offers a menu of meat-focused dishes including sandwiches like the burnt ends meatloaf and smoked meats like pulled pork, smoked chicken wings, Texas-style sausage, smoked turkey, brisket and St. Louis-style ribs. A special will also be offered each day including a pastrami sandwich on Thursdays, barbecue lasagna on Wednesdays and smoked bone-in beef short ribs on Saturdays.

Designed for larger groups, the Morty’s Pitmaster Platter includes sliced brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, cowboy beans, slaw and pickles. The menu also features sides like Bubbie’s Corn Pudding and desserts like chocolate babka bread pudding.