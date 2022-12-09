Barbecue spot Morty’s Meat & Supply joins the roster at the Village Dunwoody

Barbecue eatery Morty’s Meat & Supply is now open, the third food and beverage concept to debut in the Village Dunwoody development at 5221 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
The restaurant, from Dash Hospitality Group, offers a menu of meat-focused dishes including sandwiches like the burnt ends meatloaf and smoked meats like pulled pork, smoked chicken wings, Texas-style sausage, smoked turkey, brisket and St. Louis-style ribs. A special will also be offered each day including a pastrami sandwich on Thursdays, barbecue lasagna on Wednesdays and smoked bone-in beef short ribs on Saturdays.
Designed for larger groups, the Morty’s Pitmaster Platter includes sliced brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, cowboy beans, slaw and pickles. The menu also features sides like Bubbie’s Corn Pudding and desserts like chocolate babka bread pudding.
Morty’s also offers a full bar with 24 beer and cocktail taps, as well as a selection of grab-and-go items.
The 82-seat Morty’s space includes long tables for communal seating inside, and two sets of garage doors that open up onto the courtyard, with high-top seating and a view of Village Dunwoody’s big-screen television and stage for live music. The Dunwoody Wall of Fame in the bar area, features Dunwoody memorabilia from 1970-1990, and a neon green sign on one wall says “smokin’ the good stuff.”
The restaurant is named after Dash Hospitality Group founder David Abes’ grandfather, “who loved to dine out,” Abes said. The Dash team also includes culinary director Nick Leahy, who also owns Nick’s Westside in West Midtown. Dash Hospitality Group concept The Usual in Brookwood Hills recently closed less than a year after opening.
Morty’s joins Bar (n) Booze (n) Bites and the Funwoody food truck, two other Village Dunwoody concepts that opened in 2021. Casual seafood concept Message in a Bottle is set to open in 2023.
Opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.
5509 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-525-3443, instagram.com/mortysdunwoody.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Morty’s Meat & Supply:
