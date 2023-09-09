Cartersville dominates Decatur Columbia

Cartersville earned a convincing 31-6 win over Decatur Columbia in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cartersville darted in front of Decatur Columbia 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes fought to a 24-6 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Cartersville and Decatur Columbia played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cartersville faced off against Jonesboro and Decatur Columbia took on Stockbridge Woodland on Aug. 25 at Stockbridge Woodland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.