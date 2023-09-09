Ellenwood Cedar Grove rallies to rock Suwanee Collins Hill

Ellenwood Cedar Grove rallied over Suwanee Collins Hill for an inspiring 37-26 victory at Ellenwood Cedar Grove High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Suwanee Collins Hill, as it began with a 5-0 edge over Ellenwood Cedar Grove through the end of the first quarter.

The Saints’ offense moved in front for a 10-8 lead over the Screaming Eagles at the intermission.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove jumped to a 24-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Suwanee Collins Hill squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

