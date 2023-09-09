Ellenwood Cedar Grove rallies to rock Suwanee Collins Hill

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Ellenwood Cedar Grove rallied over Suwanee Collins Hill for an inspiring 37-26 victory at Ellenwood Cedar Grove High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Suwanee Collins Hill, as it began with a 5-0 edge over Ellenwood Cedar Grove through the end of the first quarter.

The Saints’ offense moved in front for a 10-8 lead over the Screaming Eagles at the intermission.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove jumped to a 24-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Suwanee Collins Hill squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court
6h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
6h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
More co-defendants seek to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
7h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
More co-defendants seek to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ offense, Bryce Elder lead series-opening win over Pirates
1h ago
The Latest

milledgeville John Milledge routs Monroe George Walton
1h ago
Woodstock Etowah tops Roswell Centennial
1h ago
Woodstock posts win at Marietta Lassiter’s expense
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
28m ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top