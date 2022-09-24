Athens Cedar Shoals hammers Gainesville East Hall

Athens Cedar Shoals handled Gainesville East Hall 49-21 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game.
Athens Cedar Shoals opened with a 14-0 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.
The Jaguars opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Vikings at halftime.
Athens Cedar Shoals jumped to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Jaguars outscored the Vikings 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com