Douglas Coffee mows down Richmond Hill

Douglas Coffee offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Richmond Hill during this 51-17 victory in Georgia high school football on September 23.
Douglas Coffee drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Richmond Hill after the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense roared in front for a 27-3 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Richmond Hill trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 34-17.
The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-0 advantage in the frame.
