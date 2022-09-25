ajc logo
Augusta Butler can’t hang with Augusta Lucy C Laney

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Augusta Lucy C Laney collected a solid win over Augusta Butler in a 26-16 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on September 24.

The Wildcats fought to a 20-8 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on September 16 , Augusta Lucy C Laney squared off with Thomson in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

