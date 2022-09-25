Augusta Butler can’t hang with Augusta Lucy C Laney

Augusta Lucy C Laney collected a solid win over Augusta Butler in a 26-16 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on September 24.
The Wildcats fought to a 20-8 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
