Calhoun denies Cedartown’s challenge

Calhoun knocked off Cedartown 35-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Calhoun and Cedartown fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Calhoun jumped ahead over Cedartown when the final quarter began 28-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cedartown and Calhoun faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Calhoun High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedartown faced off against Hogansville Callaway and Calhoun took on Atlanta Carver on Aug. 25 at Atlanta Carver Early College High School.

