Forsyth Mary Persons tops Tallapoosa Haralson County

Forsyth Mary Persons recorded a big victory over Tallapoosa Haralson County 35-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Forsyth Mary Persons a 14-0 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County.

The Bulldogs fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Forsyth Mary Persons and Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off with Bremen in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.