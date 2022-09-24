Savannah Calvary Day narrowly edges Savannah Christian in tight triumph

Savannah Calvary Day showed its poise to outlast a game Savannah Christian squad for a 34-28 victory during this Georgia football game.
Savannah Christian authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Savannah Calvary Day at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Savannah Calvary Day moved in front of Savannah Christian 28-21 to begin the final quarter.
The Raiders outpointed the Cavaliers 7-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com