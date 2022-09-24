Athens dismantles Atlanta Mt. Vernon

Athens swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Atlanta Mt. Vernon 46-21 on September 23 in Georgia football.
Athens opened with a 13-7 advantage over Atlanta Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 27-7 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.
Athens jumped to a 39-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 46-21.
