Douglasville Chapel Hill shuts out Austell South Cobb

A suffocating defense helped Douglasville Chapel Hill handle Austell South Cobb 21-0 at Douglasville Chapel Hill High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Douglasville Chapel Hill a 7-0 lead over Austell South Cobb.

The Panthers registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Douglasville Chapel Hill roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Douglasville Chapel Hill and Austell South Cobb squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Austell South Cobb High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Douglasville Chapel Hill faced off against South Atlanta and Austell South Cobb took on Mableton Pebblebrook on Aug. 25 at Austell South Cobb High School.

