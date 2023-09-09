Cairo routs Tallahassee Godby

Cairo raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-20 win over Tallahassee Godby in a Florida high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cairo thundered in front of Tallahassee Godby 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars showed their spirit while rallying to within 23-7 at the intermission.

Cairo pulled to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Syrupmakers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cougars’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Cairo and Tallahassee Godby faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cairo High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cairo faced off against Albany Monroe.

