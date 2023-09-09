Cumming West Forsyth overpowers Milton Cambridge in thorough fashion

Cumming West Forsyth dismissed Milton Cambridge by a 42-17 count on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Cumming West Forsyth darted in front of Milton Cambridge 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-17 intermission margin.

Cumming West Forsyth steamrolled to a 42-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Milton Cambridge squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Milton Cambridge faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Cumming West Forsyth took on Marietta on Aug. 25 at Marietta High School.

