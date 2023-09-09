Barnesville Lamar County holds off Manchester

Barnesville Lamar County topped Manchester 17-14 in a tough tilt at Manchester High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Barnesville Lamar County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 17-6 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Barnesville Lamar County and Manchester squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Manchester faced off against Columbus and Barnesville Lamar County took on Thomaston Upson-Lee on Aug. 25 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

