Hazlehurst Jeff Davis allows no points against Metter

A suffocating defense helped Hazlehurst Jeff Davis handle Metter 2-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Metter and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Metter High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off against Blackshear Pierce County and Metter took on Twin City Emanuel County Institute on Aug. 25 at Metter High School.

