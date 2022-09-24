Marietta Wheeler outclasses Smyrna Campbell

Playing with a winning hand, Marietta Wheeler trumped Smyrna Campbell 28-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Marietta Wheeler opened with a 14-0 advantage over Smyrna Campbell through the first quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.
Smyrna Campbell tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-17 in the third quarter.
The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com