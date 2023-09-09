Lexington Oglethorpe narrowly defeats Greensboro Lake Oconee

Lexington Oglethorpe notched a win against Greensboro Lake Oconee 20-7 at Greensboro Lake Oconee Academy on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Lexington Oglethorpe opened with a 7-0 advantage over Greensboro Lake Oconee through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lexington Oglethorpe and Greensboro Lake Oconee locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Greensboro Lake Oconee faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Greensboro Lake Oconee faced off against Hiawassee Towns County and Lexington Oglethorpe took on Homer Banks County on Aug. 25 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

