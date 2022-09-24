Powerhouse performance: Kennesaw North Cobb Christian roars to big win over Atlanta Washington

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Atlanta Washington 34-6 on September 23 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb Christian a 14-6 lead over Atlanta Washington.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Kennesaw North Cobb Christian darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.
Recently on September 9 , Kennesaw North Cobb Christian squared off with Copperhill Copper Basin in a football game .
