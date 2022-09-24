Waycross Ware County clips Bainbridge in tight tilt

Waycross Ware County walked the high-wire before edging Bainbridge 22-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Bainbridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-0 advantage over Waycross Ware County as the first quarter ended.
The Bearcats took a 16-8 lead over the Gators heading to the halftime locker room.
Bainbridge moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over Waycross Ware County at the end of the third quarter.
The Gators put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning an 8-0 edge in the fourth quarter.
