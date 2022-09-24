No mercy: Cumming Forsyth Central shuts down Buford Seckinger in defensive masterpiece

Cumming Forsyth Central’s defense throttled Buford Seckinger, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Cumming Forsyth Central and Buford Seckinger were both scoreless.
There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
