Perry stonewalls Macon Howard

Perry’s defense throttled Macon Howard, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on September 23.
Perry moved in front of Macon Howard 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers’ offense roared in front for a 42-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
Perry thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
