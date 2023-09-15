Boys Football Roundup – September 14, 2023

Albany Dougherty shuts out Dawson Terrell County

Albany Dougherty’s defense throttled Dawson Terrell County, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

Last season, Albany Dougherty and Dawson Terrell County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Dawson Terrell County High School.

Atlanta Pace allows no points against Stockbridge Woodland

Atlanta Pace’s defense throttled Stockbridge Woodland, resulting in a 37-0 shutout on Sept. 14 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Atlanta Pace faced off against Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian and Stockbridge Woodland took on Peachtree City Mcintosh on Sept. 1 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

Atlanta Washington pockets slim win over Atlanta B.E.S.T

Atlanta Washington topped Atlanta B.E.S.T 10-6 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 14.

Recently on Sept. 1, Atlanta Washington squared off with Decatur Columbia in a football game.

Macon Rutland takes down Macon Central

Macon Rutland controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-20 win against Macon Central on Sept. 14 in Georgia football.

The Hurricanes registered a 34-6 advantage at halftime over the Chargers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Chargers rallied in the final quarter, but the Hurricanes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Macon Rutland and Macon Central faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Macon Rutland High School.

Woodstock River Ridge delivers statement win over Woodstock

It was a tough night for Woodstock which was overmatched by Woodstock River Ridge in this 51-7 verdict.

The last time Woodstock River Ridge and Woodstock played in a 44-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Marietta Sprayberry and Woodstock took on Canton Cherokee on Sept. 1 at Woodstock High School.

