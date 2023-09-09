Dexter West Laurens slips past Vidalia

Dexter West Laurens posted a narrow 24-21 win over Vidalia in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Raiders and the Indians were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Raiders held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Vidalia and Dexter West Laurens played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Vidalia faced off against Savannah Beach and Dexter West Laurens took on Eastman Dodge County on Aug. 25 at Dexter West Laurens High School.

