Lexington Oglethorpe dismantles Gainesville Riverside Military

Lexington Oglethorpe put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Gainesville Riverside Military for a 63-12 victory during this Georgia football game.
Lexington Oglethorpe drew first blood by forging a 20-12 margin over Gainesville Riverside Military after the first quarter.
The Patriots fought to a 42-12 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Lexington Oglethorpe jumped to a 56-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Patriots outscored the Eagles 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Gainesville Riverside Military faced off against Lilburn Providence Christian and Lexington Oglethorpe took on Greensboro Lake Oconee on September 9 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.
