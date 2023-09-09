Ocilla Irwin County overcomes deficit to defeat Ashburn Turner County

Ocilla Irwin County rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Ashburn Turner County 48-36 for a Georgia high school football victory at Ocilla Irwin County High on Sept. 8.

Ashburn Turner County started on steady ground by forging a 22-12 lead over Ocilla Irwin County at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 28-28 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Ocilla Irwin County jumped in front of Ashburn Turner County 42-28 to begin the final quarter.

The Indians chalked up this decision in spite of the Rebels’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Ocilla Irwin County and Ashburn Turner County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Vienna Dooly County and Ashburn Turner County took on Fitzgerald on Aug. 25 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

