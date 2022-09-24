Kennesaw Mountain takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Austell South Cobb

Kennesaw Mountain’s fast beginning disarmed Austell South Cobb, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 60-6 decision on September 23 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Kennesaw Mountain a 20-0 lead over Austell South Cobb.
The Mustangs fought to a 40-6 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Kennesaw Mountain stormed to a 54-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 9 , Austell South Cobb squared off with Douglasville Chapel Hill in a football game . For more, click here.
