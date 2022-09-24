No quarter given: Marietta Osborne puts down Cartersville Woodland

Marietta Osborne earned its community’s accolades after a 38-14 win over Cartersville Woodland on September 23 in Georgia football.
Marietta Osborne opened with a 21-3 advantage over Cartersville Woodland through the first quarter.
The Cardinals fought to a 38-3 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Marietta Osborne faced off against Atlanta Lakeside and Cartersville Woodland took on Lindale Pepperell on September 9 at Cartersville Woodland High School.
