Colquitt County downs Cedar Grove

Norman Park Colquitt County dismissed Ellenwood Cedar Grove by a 39-17 count in Georgia high school football on September 23.
Norman Park Colquitt County drew first blood by forging a 15-3 margin over Ellenwood Cedar Grove after the first quarter.
The Saints trimmed the margin to make it 22-17 at the intermission.
Norman Park Colquitt County pulled to a 39-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 9, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Ellenwood Cedar Grove took on Suwanee Collins Hill on September 9 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com