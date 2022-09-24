Rome controls the action and Acworth Allatoona

It would have taken a herculean effort for Acworth Allatoona to claim this one, and Rome wouldn’t allow that in a 42-19 decision at Rome High on September 23 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Rome a 14-7 lead over Acworth Allatoona.
The Wolves opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.
Rome roared to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 fourth quarter, too.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com