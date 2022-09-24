Dalton Southeast Whitfield County scuffles before coming around to beat Atlanta Druid Hills

Dalton Southeast Whitfield County stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 30-17 win over Atlanta Druid Hills on September 23 in Georgia football.
The start wasn’t the problem for Atlanta Druid Hills, as it began with a 10-7 edge over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Raiders’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-7 points differential.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com