Blakely Early County flexes defensive muscle to keep Camilla Mitchell County off the scoreboard

Blakely Early County sent Camilla Mitchell County home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
The Bobcats registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Bobcats and the Eagles were both scoreless.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com