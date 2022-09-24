Atlanta Westlake overcomes Suwanee Collins Hill in seat-squirming affair

Atlanta Westlake could finally catch its breath after a close call against Suwanee Collins Hill in a 23-20 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Atlanta Westlake and Suwanee Collins Hill settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Suwanee Collins Hill darted a thin margin over Atlanta Westlake as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Screaming Eagles had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Lions won the session and the game with a 13-7 performance.
In recent action on September 9, Suwanee Collins Hill faced off against Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Atlanta Westlake took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on September 9 at Atlanta Westlake High School. For more, click here.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com