Warner Robins Northside denies Cordele Crisp County’s challenge

Warner Robins Northside pushed past Cordele Crisp County for a 29-10 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
The Cougars took a 10-8 lead over the Eagles heading to the intermission locker room.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The final quarter was decisive for the Eagles, as they climbed out of a hole with a 29-10 scoring margin.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com