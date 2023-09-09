Millen Jenkins County overwhelms Augusta Cross Creek

Millen Jenkins County controlled the action to earn an impressive 39-14 win against Augusta Cross Creek at Millen Jenkins County High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The last time Millen Jenkins County and Augusta Cross Creek played in a 34-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Millen Jenkins County faced off against Wrightsville Johnson County.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.