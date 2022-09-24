Jefferson denies Athens Clarke Central’s challenge

Jefferson had its hands full but finally brushed off Athens Clarke Central 17-7 in Georgia high school football on September 23.
The first quarter gave Jefferson a 7-0 lead over Athens Clarke Central.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Dragons and the Gladiators were both scoreless.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Dragons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Athens Clarke Central faced off against Gainesville and Jefferson took on Watkinsville Oconee County on September 9 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School. Click here for a recap
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com