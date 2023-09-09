Carrollton allows no points against Villa Rica

Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 50-0 shutout of Villa Rica for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Carrollton thundered in front of Villa Rica 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 36-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Carrollton pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Carrollton and Villa Rica played in a 52-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carrollton faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Villa Rica took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Aug. 25 at Villa Rica High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.