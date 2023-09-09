Carrollton allows no points against Villa Rica

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
Defense dominated as Carrollton pitched a 50-0 shutout of Villa Rica for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Carrollton thundered in front of Villa Rica 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 36-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Carrollton pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Carrollton and Villa Rica played in a 52-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carrollton faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Villa Rica took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Aug. 25 at Villa Rica High School.

