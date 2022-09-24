Storm warning: Brunswick unleashes full fury on Brunswick Glynn

Brunswick’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Brunswick Glynn 55-21 during this Georgia football game.
Brunswick drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Brunswick Glynn after the first quarter.
The Pirates opened an enormous 28-7 gap over the Terrors at the intermission.
Brunswick roared to a 49-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pirates’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.
