Close Encounter: Fayetteville Fayette County nips Riverdale

A sigh of relief filled the air in Fayetteville Fayette County’s locker room after a trying 22-14 test with Riverdale for a Georgia high school football victory on September 22.
Riverdale authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Fayetteville Fayette County at the end of the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The final quarter was decisive for the Tigers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 22-14 scoring margin.
