Lincolnton Lincoln County’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Augusta ARC during a 42-20 blowout in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Lincolnton Lincoln County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Augusta ARC through the first quarter.
The Red Devils registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Musketeers.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Red Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-6 advantage in the frame.
Recently on September 9 , Augusta ARC squared off with Dublin East Laurens in a football game .
