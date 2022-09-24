Thomasville Thomas County hits passing gear early to lap Tallahassee Godby

A swift early pace pushed Thomasville Thomas County past Tallahassee Godby Friday 48-13 on September 23 in Florida football.
Thomasville Thomas County drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Tallahassee Godby after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets’ offense thundered in front for a 41-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Tallahassee Godby clawed to within 48-13 through the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Tallahassee Godby faced off against Cairo and Thomasville Thomas County took on Tallahassee Chiles on September 9 at Tallahassee Chiles High School. For a full recap, click here.
