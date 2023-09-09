Canton Creekview pockets slim win over Cumming North Forsyth

Canton Creekview topped Cumming North Forsyth 24-21 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Canton Creekview opened with a 10-7 advantage over Cumming North Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Grizzlies’ offense darted in front for a 17-14 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canton Creekview and Cumming North Forsyth squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canton Creekview High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cumming North Forsyth faced off against Cumming Forsyth Central and Canton Creekview took on Powder Springs Hillgrove on Aug. 25 at Canton Creekview High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.