Lindale Pepperell sinks Summerville Chattooga with solid showing

Lindale Pepperell trucked Summerville Chattooga on the road to a 21-7 victory on September 23 in Georgia football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Dragons registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Indians.
Lindale Pepperell jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Dragons and the Indians each scored in the final quarter.
Recently on September 9 , Lindale Pepperell squared off with Cartersville Woodland in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
