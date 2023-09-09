Gainesville North Hall scores early, pulls away from Loganville Walnut Grove

A swift early pace pushed Gainesville North Hall past Loganville Walnut Grove Friday 28-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Gainesville North Hall jumped in front of Loganville Walnut Grove 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Gainesville North Hall charged to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Loganville Walnut Grove and Gainesville North Hall played in a 38-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

