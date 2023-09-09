Carrollton Mt. Zion delivers statement win over Newnan Heritage

Carrollton Mt. Zion dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Newnan Heritage in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Carrollton Mt. Zion moved in front of Newnan Heritage 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.

Newnan Heritage responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 28-14.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Newnan Heritage faced off against La Fayette Chambers and Carrollton Mt Zion took on Greenville on Aug. 25 at Greenville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.