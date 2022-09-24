Defensive dominance: Suwanee North Gwinnett stymies Lilburn Berkmar

Suwanee North Gwinnett’s defense throttled Lilburn Berkmar, resulting in a 42-0 shutout during this Georgia football game.
Suwanee North Gwinnett jumped in front of Lilburn Berkmar 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 36-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.
Suwanee North Gwinnett jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
