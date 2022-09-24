Kathleen Veterans knocks out victory beat against Newnan Northgate

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Kathleen Veterans still prevailed 21-9 against Newnan Northgate for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
The first quarter gave Kathleen Veterans a 7-3 lead over Newnan Northgate.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Warhawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Vikings 14-6 in the last stanza.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com