Valdosta Lowndes sinks Loganville Grayson with solid showing

Valdosta Lowndes knocked off Loganville Grayson 24-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
Valdosta Lowndes opened with a 7-0 advantage over Loganville Grayson through the first quarter.
The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Rams at the intermission.
Valdosta Lowndes jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
